Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Analysts at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after buying an additional 634,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after buying an additional 611,709 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 105,980 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

