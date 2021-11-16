Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 114,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $2,820,822.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $16,961,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,551,041 shares of company stock worth $166,188,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 196,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.