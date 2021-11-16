$0.94 EPS Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUSHA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,132. 12.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. FMR LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 69.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after buying an additional 805,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 364.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 719,127 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,348,000 after purchasing an additional 527,388 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 83.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 141,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,980 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $36.87 and a one year high of $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

