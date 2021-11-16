Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.770-$-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.40 million.
Shares of VRM stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.63. Vroom has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $53.33.
Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.
About Vroom
Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
