Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 72,078 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.51% of Diamondback Energy worth $87,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.23.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

