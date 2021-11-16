Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 17,972 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 138,246.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after acquiring an additional 901,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

