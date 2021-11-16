MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,742 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 38,668 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMEH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

