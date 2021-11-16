MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 39,267.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45,157 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 141.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 131.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 284,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 161,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,591,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

