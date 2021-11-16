Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,906 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10,337.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Shares of VITL opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.69 million, a PE ratio of 161.00 and a beta of -0.02. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.