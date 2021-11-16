Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,906 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10,337.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VITL opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.69 million, a PE ratio of 161.00 and a beta of -0.02. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $31.94.
In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
