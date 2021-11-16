Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 428.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 245,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 199,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Voya Financial by 26.9% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 25,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.48. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 4.25%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

