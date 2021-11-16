SafeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,962.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $25.04 million and $14,962.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,522.04 or 0.98243142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00048453 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.00330491 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.00517334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.10 or 0.00180078 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011235 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001530 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001228 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

