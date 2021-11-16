Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

TSE POW opened at C$42.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.56. The stock has a market cap of C$28.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a current ratio of 130.01.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

