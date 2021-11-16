Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE RBLX opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 909,590 shares of company stock worth $79,417,474 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provenire Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

