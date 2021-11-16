Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.82 million.
Shares of LGND opened at $164.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $219.75.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
See Also: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.