Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.82 million.

Shares of LGND opened at $164.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.00.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

