Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

PRVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.84.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

