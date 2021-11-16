Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $88,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.