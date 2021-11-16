Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,798 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $92,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 110.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $394.43 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.59.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.