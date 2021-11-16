Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of TC Energy worth $91,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

Shares of TRP opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $55.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.61%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

