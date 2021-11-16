Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $260.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -1.60. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

Get Athersys alerts:

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Athersys stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Athersys worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.