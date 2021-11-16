Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNET opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

