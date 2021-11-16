Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNET opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
