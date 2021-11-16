BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 317.0% from the October 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 196.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on BWAGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of BWAGF opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

