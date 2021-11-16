Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 84,844 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 5.22% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $93,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 625,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,528,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.43 and a one year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

