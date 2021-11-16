Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $96,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 404,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,287 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Marriott International by 169,840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 301,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.63 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

