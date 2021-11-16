Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 40,718 Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,716,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of PRTK opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $249.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

