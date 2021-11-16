Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after buying an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after buying an additional 323,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.49. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

