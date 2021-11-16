Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at about $999,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at about $5,994,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.