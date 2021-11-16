Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,206 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,633,956. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

