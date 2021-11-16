Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,331,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

TMCI stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 13.50. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,204,765.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $768,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,087 shares of company stock worth $2,793,377 over the last ninety days.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

