Walleye Trading LLC Acquires 521 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 30.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

CUBE stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $56.64.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.64%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

