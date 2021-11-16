Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,976,000 after buying an additional 223,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,441,000 after buying an additional 76,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $567.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.