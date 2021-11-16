Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $35.08 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 806,871 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 58,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $35,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $565,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $6,870,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4,861.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $807,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

