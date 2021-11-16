Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $3,930,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

