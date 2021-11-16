Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.82% of Bandwidth worth $62,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.85.

BAND stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54, a PEG ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

