Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,941 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $62,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after buying an additional 2,197,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after buying an additional 1,315,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after buying an additional 200,878 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,548,000. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPCE opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPCE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

