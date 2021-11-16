Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.63% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $60,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $165.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.15 and a 200-day moving average of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

