SmartCash (SMART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.71 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $790,951.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,804.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,285.30 or 0.07047621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.81 or 0.00389460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $606.14 or 0.00996861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00083739 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.94 or 0.00397895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.80 or 0.00269387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.95 or 0.00233453 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

