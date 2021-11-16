Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.11. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.