AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

