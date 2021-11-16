Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CFO Ademir Sarcevic Sells 555 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $65,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ademir Sarcevic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of Standex International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of Standex International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $62,439.00.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,641,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,384,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 447.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Standex International by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

