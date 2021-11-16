Amalgamated Bank Takes $622,000 Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,431,000 after purchasing an additional 204,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 176,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in FB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

