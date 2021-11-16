Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,012 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,774. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

