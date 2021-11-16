Short Interest in Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Decreases By 99.1%

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the October 14th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,997,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Medical Marijuana stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Medical Marijuana has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Medical Marijuana Company Profile

Medical Marijuana, Inc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids. It operates through the following three segments: U.S. Operations, HempMeds and Kannaway. The company’s services include development of cannabinoid based health and wellness products, and the development of medical grade compounds.

