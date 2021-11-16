Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Grows By 512.8%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 512.8% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SXYAY. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 target price on shares of Sika and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

SXYAY stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. Sika has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

