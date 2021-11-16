Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Short Interest Update

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

STBI stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. Sturgis Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sturgis Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

