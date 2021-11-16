FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Hyzon Motors Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hyzon Motors in a report issued on Sunday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $19.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

