Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €480.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €480.00 ($564.71) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €470.00 ($552.94) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on zooplus in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €480.00 ($564.71) price objective on zooplus in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, zooplus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €355.33 ($418.04).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €479.80 ($564.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €473.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €350.94. zooplus has a 52 week low of €146.40 ($172.24) and a 52 week high of €491.80 ($578.59). The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 130.99.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.