Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ XLO opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.