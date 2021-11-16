Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases Shares of 2,764 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.30.

In other news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $351.04 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.82) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.17%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

