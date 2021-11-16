Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 107,761.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 87,000.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of CWST stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.