Millennium Management LLC Purchases 73,730 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Federal Signal worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NYSE:FSS opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

